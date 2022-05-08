IMD Sounds Cyclonic Storm Alert in Andhra-Odisha, Heavy Rainfall Likely in AP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that a low-pressure region is emerging above the South Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal. The low pressure is likely to develop into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

IMD has predicted that the depression will turn into a cyclonic storm, which is expected to reach the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha shores by May 10. The storm will cause heavy rainfall in the east coast states.

Heavy rainfall is expected to occur at isolated places over coastal Odisha on May 10. Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next 3-4 days with thunderstorms and lightning. According to weather experts, a wind speed of 30-40 km/h is predicted for some districts in Telangana. After that, the temperature is expected to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

Gale wind speeds of 80-90 km/hr gusting to 100 km/hr are expected to prevail over the Northwest, West-central and East-central Bay of Bengal.

The IMD advised that fishermen should not venture into the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal until 10 May as sea conditions during the next 3-4 days will remain rough.