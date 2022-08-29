IMD: Heavy Rains Likely For Two Days In Rayalaseema, Coastal AP

Aug 29, 2022, 13:12 IST
IMD: Heavy Rains Likely For Two Days Likely In Rayalaseema, Coastal AP - Sakshi Post

AMARAVATI: Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in coastal districts as well as in Rayalaseema for the coming two days in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD)thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds (speed 40-50 kmph) may occur at isolated places. At present, the North-South trough will continue from East Vidarbha to South Coastal Andhra and will extend up to 0.9 km above sea level.

Due to this there is a possibility of light to moderate rains and heavy rains lashing several places in North and South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall is likely to subside from Wednesday.

Also Read: Telangana Likely To Witness Heavy Rainfall Today, Tomorrow


Read More:

Tags: 
Andhra Pradesh
Rainfall In AP
imd
Advertisement
Back to Top