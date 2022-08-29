AMARAVATI: Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in coastal districts as well as in Rayalaseema for the coming two days in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD)thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds (speed 40-50 kmph) may occur at isolated places. At present, the North-South trough will continue from East Vidarbha to South Coastal Andhra and will extend up to 0.9 km above sea level.

o Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over North Interior Karnataka, Telangana and Rayalaseema during 28th-30th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 28th & 29th; South Interior Karnataka during 28th-31st — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 28, 2022

Due to this there is a possibility of light to moderate rains and heavy rains lashing several places in North and South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall is likely to subside from Wednesday.

Weather warnings of Andhra Pradesh for the next 5 days dated 28.08.2022 pic.twitter.com/sn5RxuCZLg — MC Amaravati (@AmaravatiMc) August 28, 2022

