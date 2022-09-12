AMARAVATI: Several districts in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness heavy rainfall associated with lightning in the wake of a low-pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal.

A low-pressure area over west -central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast has become well marked and is set to turn into a depression by Sunday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin. It will turn into a depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha - north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and East and West Godavari districts will experience heavy rains, lightning, and winds reaching 40-50 kph over the next 24 hours. Fishermen were advised not to venture out on the seas.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into northwest & westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts on 11th & 12th September, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 11, 2022

On Sunday the State experienced heavy to moderate rainfall across several places. In the past 24 hours Palakoderu received 14 cms of rainfall, Nuzivid -11cms, Settigunta-10.3, Poosapatirega, and Balijapetla 9cms, Bhimadolu, Bhimavaram-9 cms, Allagadda-7.8, Ibrahimpatnam-7.4, Chinthalapudi, Therlam, and Biyyammavalasa experienced 7cms of rainfall.

Weather warnings maps for Andhra Pradesh for next 3 days dated 10.09.2022 pic.twitter.com/rYMEV0AyiV — MC Amaravati (@AmaravatiMc) September 10, 2022

