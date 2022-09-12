IMD Forecast: Heavy Rainfall, Lightning For Next 24 Hours In Andhra Pradesh

Sep 12, 2022, 13:45 IST
IMD predicts heavy rainfall forecast for AP in next 24 hours - Sakshi Post

AMARAVATI: Several districts in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness heavy rainfall associated with lightning in the wake of a low-pressure area that has formed over the  Bay of Bengal.

A low-pressure area over west -central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast has become well marked and is set to turn into a depression by Sunday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin. It will turn into a depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha - north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and East and West Godavari districts will experience heavy rains, lightning, and winds reaching 40-50 kph over the next 24 hours. Fishermen were advised not to venture out on the seas.

On Sunday the State experienced heavy to moderate rainfall across several places. In the past 24 hours Palakoderu received 14 cms of rainfall, Nuzivid -11cms, Settigunta-10.3, Poosapatirega, and Balijapetla 9cms, Bhimadolu, Bhimavaram-9 cms, Allagadda-7.8, Ibrahimpatnam-7.4, Chinthalapudi, Therlam, and Biyyammavalasa experienced 7cms of rainfall.

Also Read: Vizianagaram: Girl Wades Through Swollen River to Write Exam


Read More:

Tags: 
Andhra Pradesh
Rainfall In AP
IMD prediction
Advertisement
Back to Top