VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government has been strategically moving forward to tackle the spread of the dreaded coronavirus in the state. As a measure to increase COVID-19 tests a new facility, intelligent monitoring analysis service quarantine (iMASQ) buses were deployed at seven centres in Vijayawada City.

Krishna district collector A.Md. Imtiaz on Saturday inspected the buses in the city and directed sanitary workers to disinfect the facility at every half an hour. He also urged people of the city to make use of the facility while appealing them to follow norms to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Each bus has 10 counters with three personnel deployed at each counter.

The doctor collects swab samples, while the other two collect his or her personal details. The person being tested need not enter the bus.

The whole process will be over within 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in the state climbed up to 10,093 as 740 fresh coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday. The cases add 51 AP returnees from other states and five foreign deportees which brings the day's tally to 796 and total cases to 12,285.

