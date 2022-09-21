Hurun Report India and IIFL Wealth unveiled the 2022 edition of ‘IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022’ - a compilation of the richest individuals in India having a wealth of INR 1,000 Cr or more.

78 Individuals In IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 Hail From AP And Telangana

Cumulative Wealth Of Rich-Listers In AP And Telangana Stands At 3,90,500 Cr

11 USD Billionaires From AP & T

With A Wealth Of INR 56,200 Cr, Murali Divi & Family Of Divi’s Laboratories Top The AP & T State List With A Wealth Of Inr 39,200 Cr, B Parthasaradhi Reddy & Family Of Hetero Labs Secures The Second Spot

Two Women From AP & T In The List With A Wealth Of INR 8,700 Cr

Mahima Datla & Family Is The Richest Woman

A further analysis of the richest from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana revealed that Murali Divi & family Of Divi’s Laboratories topped the AP & T state list with a wealth of INR 56,200 Crore on wealth as part of the calculations for 30th August 2022.

The cumulative wealth of individuals in the AP & Telangana list registered a 3% increase compared to last year. With 3 names each, MSN Laboratories, Singhania Foods International, and Virchow Laboratories contribute INR 20,600 Cr, INR 4,800 Cr and INR 5,300 Cr respectively to the AP & T list.

With a wealth of INR 8,700 Cr, Mahima Datla & family is the richest woman to feature on the list. While 64 of them hail from Hyderabad, 5 are from Visakhapatnam and 3 from Ranga Reddy feature in the list as well.

