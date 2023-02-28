If Farmer Is Happy Then The State Will Prosper: AP CM YS Jagan

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan scheme funds for the fourth consecutive year in the state on Tuesday. In the third installment for this year, the Chief Minister deposited Rs.1,090.76 crores into the accounts of 51.12 lakh people by a click of a button under the Direct Benefit Transfer mode at an event held in Tenali in the Guntur district.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister said, “If the farmer is happy so would the State. Thank you for your love and affection. We are doing two good programs for the welfare of farmers. More than 50 lakh farmer families will be benefited. We are releasing the third installment of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan funds for the fourth consecutive year. We will also provide Rs.13,500 as an input subsidy to farmers who have lost crops due to typhoons. This year, 50.92 lakh people have already benefited from Rs. 5,853.74 crores in two installments. Under the third installment, 51.12 lakh people will get Rs. 1,090.76 crores, he said.

