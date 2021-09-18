If Babu Respects Women, He Should Act Against Ayanna: Mekathoti Sucharita

Responding to derogatory remarks made by TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that his remarks are deplorable and stated that the opposition leaders are still unable to digest the fact of having a Dalit woman as Home Minister.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, she said that the opposition TDP leaders have been using abusive language and speaking ill of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other ministers without any restraint. She said that Ayyanna should be ashamed for the language he used in addressing a Dalit Women Home Minister and added that she could never speak in such a filthy language as she has her ethics in place. She asked whether Chandrababu Naidu has respect for women or not and questioned him what action will be taken against the person who made those comments. If Chandrababu really has respect for women, he should take action against Ayyanna Patrudu.

Further, she slammed Ayyanna Patrudu for demanding her to resign and questioned him what authority he got to seek a resignation and clarified that she would resign at any time if the Chief Minister asks her to do so. She recalled the past incidents during the TDP regime, where law and order in the State was disturbed, and reminded that Vangaveeti Ranga was murdered during TDP rule. The Minister said that the opposition could ask if the government’s performance is not good and the ministers concerned shall answer their queries, instead of targeting and criticising personally.

Minister Sucharita lashed out at TDP leaders and said the opposition has no respect for women and dared to reveal what justice was done to women victims in their government. Several crimes against women were reported during the TDP rule, but there has been no effort to put an end to them. On the contrary, the Chief Minister has brought in the Disha Act for the safety and security of women. She told the opposition to prove their allegations that women are not safe in the current government. National Crime Bureau records show that crime in the state has dropped by 15 percent, but the opposition has been misleading that the number of cases in the state has increased by 64 percent by pointing out that 80,000 cases of non-wearing of masks as crimes.