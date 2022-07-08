YSR Kadapa: Today (Friday 08) marks the 73 birth anniversary of the late chief minister or erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. His son Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members paid rich tributes to the leader at the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in the YSR Kadapa district.

Special prayers were conducted by the family members at his tomb where Dr. YSR’s wife YS Vijayamma, YS Sharmila, and other family members participated. Followers of the leader and YSRCP leaders and cadre across the Telugu states are celebrating the leader’s birth anniversary.

Watch: AP CM YS Jagan Pays Tributes To Dr YSR at YSR Ghat | Idupulapaya | Sakshi TV

After paying floral tributes to his father, YS Jagan left for Guntur where the YSRCP Plenary sessions are going to commence. The plenary is being held coinciding with the birth anniversary of Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy on July 8 and held on the grounds opposite the Acharya Nagarjuna University. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deliver the inaugural speech at the plenary and will conclude on July 8 (Saturday) evening with his closing remarks.

Also Read: YSRCP Plenary to Begin From July 8