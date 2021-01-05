Idol Desecration Case: CID Begins Probe, Section 30 In Force At Ramatheertham

VIZIANAGARAM: Officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have commenced probe after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered for a probe into the Ramatheertham temple vandalisation incident, at Nellimarla mandal in Vizianagaram district. Section 30 of the CrPC was enforced in Ramatheertham and surrounding areas to prevent any untoward incidents. DSP Sunil said no form of protests or meetings were allowed in the region and if any one violates the act, stringent action would be taken against them, keeping in mind the delicate situation here. COVID-19 Disaster Management regulations were also implemented, he said. Police are also checking vehicles entering the region near Rajapulova which is a major road junction.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas after a review meeting with the endowments and police department on Monday said that the Government has decided to renovate the temple and reinstall the idol of Lord Kodanda Rama as per the rituals prescribed in the Vedic texts. The matter was discussed with the officials along with the Commissioner of the Endowments Department and the Minister stated that those responsible for this act would be caught in three days. He said that 88 cases were booked and 169 persons were arrested in connection with the attacks on Hindu Temples in the State. As per reports published in The Hindu the AP Police have mapped 57,584 temples in the State and CC Cameras were installed only in 3,000 temples highlighting the lax of security. Vellampally also appealed to the BJP and other Opposition parties to call off the rally on Tuesday in view of the prevailing situation and maintain calm.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, where he reportedly briefed him about the CID probe over the incident in Ramatheertham.

On December 28 night, the head of Lord Rama's idol at the 400-year-old Ramatheertham hill temple in Vizianagaram district was found missing. The head was later found in the pond in the temple vicinity, and the incident led to widespread outrage in the State over such an outrageous attack on the ancient temple.