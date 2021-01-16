Idol Demolition In AP TDP Leader Arrested In East Godavari

Bommuru police have arrested a TDP leader in connection with the demoliton of Lord Ganesha. According to the SI K. Lakshman Reddy, a TDP leader Vallepalli Prasad Babu alias Babu Khan Chowdary from Pidingoyyi village of Rajamahendravaram rural owns a house in Venkatagiri. He had erected a statue of Ganesha in front of his house due to some vaastu issues.

On September 12th, Babu Khan filed a complaint stating that a few unidentified persons have damaged the idol and has spread false information. He said that some people are trying to hurt the sentiments of Hindus by demolishing the idols.

Without knowing the facts, TDP's Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Buchayya Chowdary's PA Chitikina Sandeep, BJP leaders Adapa Vara Prasad and Karuturi Srinivasa Rao posted about this on social media.

Inspector Lakshman Reddy, who registered the case, conducted a detailed investigation and now it was confirmed that it was Babu Khan Chowdary who damaged the idol of Vinayaka and tried to misled the people and has spread false information.

Babu Khan was arrested on Thursday night and was produced before a magistrate on Friday morning. He was taken into remand for 15 days and was shifted to Kakinada sub-jail. Inspector Lakshman Reddy said that a case has also been registered against Sandeep, Adapa Varaprasad and Karuturi Srinivasa Rao for spreading false information on social media.