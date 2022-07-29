AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Affairs RK Roja on Thursday directed the officials to issue identity cards to eligible artists in the State.

In a review meeting held with the officials of the Cultural Department at the Secretariat in Velagapudi, she instructed them to carry out district-wise identification of artists and prepare an action plan to issue identity cards to the eligible across the State. The Minister said that the services of ward and village secretariats should be utilized for the purpose to identify artists in the rural areas.

RK Roja said that identity cards will be issued to deserving artists in the state and Telugu art forms will be protected. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the district and state-level cultural competitions will be officially organized and awards will be presented to the winners in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She said that the government was taking special measures to encourage Telugu artists in the state. She ordered officials to prepare a district-wise list of art forms, identify the auditoriums and arrange for an exhibition of photographs of these art forms. Special Secretary to Government Rajat Bhargava, Chairpersons of Cultural Academies, CEO of Cultural Department Mallikarjuna, and others participated in the review.

