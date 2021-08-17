Senior IAS officer Ram Prakash Sisodia of the 1991 batch has been appointed as the Special Chief Secretary to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. e will replace Mukesh Kumar Meena (1998), who has been posted as Secretary (Food Processing) in a reshuffle of bureaucrats. Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das issued orders to this effect on Monday transferring several officers. Chief Commissioner of State Taxes Piyush Kumar (1997) was directed to report to the General Administration Department.It is expected that Piyush may soon go to the Government of India on deputation.

IRS officer S Ravi Shankar Narayan has been posted as the Chief Commissioner of State Taxes.

AP Capital Region Development Authority Commissioner P Lakshmi Narasimham (2003) has been given full additional charge of the Commissioner of Appeals post in the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration's office.

M Hari Jawaharlal (2005) has also been given full additional charge as Joint Secretary in the CCLA office, as per the Chief Secretary's order.

