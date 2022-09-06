SPS Nellore: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Mekapati Goutham Reddy (MGR) Sangam Barrage, which is built on Penna river at Sangam, and Nellore Barrage on Tuesday. These barrages were co-inaugurated by the Mekapati family members. Soon after inauguration, YS Jagan dedicated the Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam and Nellore barrages to the nation.

The Chief Minister also unveiled the statues of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and former YSRCP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy near the Sangam barrage. He also said the project will provide irrigation water to nearly 5 lakh acres through Kavali and Kanupuru canals in the Penna delta.

He said despite incessant rains in the state not a single Mandal has been declared a drought-hit zone during the last three-and-a-half years. These two projects have been completed at a cost of Rs 320 crore, he said.

“We prioritised the Sangam project and expeditiously worked on it to complete the project on time. I feel proud for completing the project which was started by my father but was neglected by the subsequent governments after his tragic death, the CM YS Jagan said.

He launched a scathing attack on the previous TDP regime for spending only Rs 30.5 crore on Sangam barrage. He said during Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure, the ruling party was busy collecting commissions.

“Our government has constructed the Sangam project with a cost of Rs 200 crore. We completed the project in a record three years despite the Covid-19 pandemic and flood situation in the state,” YS Jagan added.

The state government named the project after our cabinet colleague Mekapati Goutham Reddy who died of a sudden heart attack early this year. I have kept my word I made during MGR’s memorial meeting. The Chief Minister further stated that the Sangam project is expected to supply water to 3.85 lakh acre ayacut in the region.

“The state government will take 26 irrigation projects under the Jalayagnam scheme and complete these projects on priority basis,” the CM said.

At the public meeting the CM YS Jagan approved the proposals of Atmakur MLA Vikram Reddy. The CM further said a road leading from the Highway to Sangam barrage will be built with an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. The road network which will connect 25 villages in the vicinity will be built with an estimated cost of Rs 14 crore. The state government has sanctioned Rs 40 crore for irrigation works. Additionally, Rs 4 crore was allocated to Sangam panchayat.