VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating the commitment to welfare and development agenda, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that decentralisation of development besides laying a strong foundation for the betterment of future generations has been the policy of the Government that has ushered in revolutionary changes during the last three years.

After hoisting the tricolour at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Monday, the Chief Minister dealt at length on the welfare schemes brought in by the government which has been showing the desired results and the commitment to women empowerment, social justice, reforms in health and medical sectors besides taking governance to the doorstep through the impeccable village and ward secretariats and voluntary system.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the parade, recalled the services of freedom fighters whose sacrifices reflect in the tricolor and said the steps being taken now will bear fruits in the days and years to come and had a dig at the agenda-driven media.

A total amount of 1.65 lakh crores was transferred to the beneficiaries under various schemes during the past three years under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) revolutionising the delivery mechanism and dusting out corruption and middlemen.

This is the only government that is of the view that all the money being spent on welfare is an investment for a better and bright future which paves the way to nation-building and prepares youth to face the global competitive world crossing all the discriminations and shortcomings in the society.

From Amma Vodi, to YSR Rythu Bharosa, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vidya Vasati, Goru Muddha, Vidya Kanuka, Cheyutha, Asara, Sampoorna Poshana, and others all are benefiting marginalised sections, SCs. STs. BCs and Minorities, he said.

During the three years, the Chief Minister said, the welfare delivery system has brought laurels with 2.7 lakh volunteers knocking on the door on the first of every morning to deliver the pensions and the rural landscape bubbling with Village Secretariat, RBK, YSR Village Clinic, English Medium School, digital library, PHCs, 108 and 104 vehicles among others which speak of the governance.

We have doubled the number of districts to 26 and have spent Rs 1.26 lakh crores towards farmer welfare and the foodgrains production has increased by an average of 16 lakh tones annually for the past three years.

For social security we have allocated 31 lakh houses of which work on 21 lakh houses has started which will be registered in the name of the woman of the household and value would be around Rs 2 to 3 lakh crores.

In the education sector, the Government has so far spent Rs 53,000 crores and in the medical sector, the amount has been Rs 40,000 crores besides providing employment to over 6.03 lakh persons either government, contract, or outsourcing.

Women empowerment has never been so prolific with 44.5 lakh mothers getting Rs 19,618 crores under Amma Vodi in three years, Self Help Groups getting Rs 12,5758 crores besides other schemes like YSR Cheyutha, Asara, Kapu Nestham, and others.

Disha Act has been drafted for women's safety and in social justice, 70 percent of the ministerial berths were given to marginalised sections. Four of the eight persons sent to Rajya Sabha are BCs the prominence reflects in all the posts in local governance, he said.

Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju, Assembly Speaker T Sitaram, officials, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

