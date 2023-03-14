Hyderabad: YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy Appears Before CBI

HYDERABAD: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy on Tuesday appeared before the CBI here in connection with the murder of former Andhra Pradesh Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy in 2019. This is the fourth time that he appeared before the central agency and the Lok Sabha MP was present for the CBI questioning along with his lawyer.

It may be recollected that the Telangana High Court on Monday extended the interim orders, directing the CBI not to arrest or take any coercive steps against the MP till the pronouncement of the order.

The Court had also reserved orders in the applications filed by the YSRCP MP who sought directions for the CBI not to take any coercive steps against him in the case and a stay on his further examination. If the investigation was conducted, he requested the court to direct the CBI to conduct the investigation in a transparent manner along with audio and video recordings. Justice K. Laxman heard the petition on Monday and senior advocate T. Niranjan Reddy presented arguments on behalf of Avinash Reddy.

