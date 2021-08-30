HYDERABAD: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao honoured and congratulated YSR Congress Party MLA from Kurnool -Hafeez Khan for the services rendered during the COVID time. He appreciated the services of Hafeez Khan who had taken up the responsibility of performing last rites of those who died due to Coronavirus. He was part of the relief measures right from when the first wave affected the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Exactly a year ago he set an example by carrying the body of a COVID-19 victim and performing the last rites on the city outskirts and this humane gesture was recorded and went viral on social media. He also started a free ambulance service to be used for the benefit of COVID patients in the town.

The MLA had arranged for and donated about 250 oxygen concentrators to set up Jagananna mild Covid care centre in Kurnool town. A US-based healthcare institution, UMMC was also called in to extend support to the Covid Care Centre.

The YSRCP MLA in May this year had immediately rushed to the Panchalingala-Pullur interstate border on NH 44 near the Telangana –Andhra Pradesh border when the Telangana police barred the entry of ambulances carrying COVID patients coming from the AP side. He tried to mediate with the Telangana officials to let them give permission for these ambulances to enter Hyderabad, which earned him much praise from the netizens and the people of the State.

Several government employees, doctors and NGOs, and public representatives who have worked during the Coronavirus period were honored under the auspices of a popular television channel in the Telugu states. As a token of recognition of these frontline warriors for their services rendered towards society, they were presented with awards at a ceremony held at the JRC Convention centre in the city on Saturday night. On this occasion, YSRCP MLA Hafeez Khan was felicitated for his exemplary work during the COVID pandemic.

