Hyderabad Woman Thanks TTD Vigilance Cops For Their Help

A devotee wrote a letter to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy and hailed the services of TTD Vigilance Cops. Going into the details, Navata, a resident of Malkajgiri of Hyderabad lost her mobile on November 6 at Tirumala. She raised a complaint in the control room. The control room staff responded immediately and swung into the action. They checked all the CCTV footage where she went in Tirumala and traced her mobile in just an hour.

Navata wrote a mail to TTD EO and thanked the vigilance sleuths for tracing her lost mobile. She also mentioned the way she has been treated by the vigilance staff and wished them they continue to extend their help to needy pilgrims visiting the temple in the future as well.

Also Read: YSRCP MLC Candidates' List: Check Here

Also Read: TDP Maha Padayatra Chandrababu's Ploy to Convert Black Money: Perni Nani