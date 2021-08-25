Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Extension With Six Lane Road From LB Nagar to Malkapur

The central government has granted permission for the expansion of Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway by laying a six-lane road from LB Nagar to Malkapur and a six-lane service road on both sides, besides underpasses across nine locations.

The central government will be funding the project. This would allow cars to go on the national highway without any hassles from LB Nagar to Malkapur on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway, a 25-kilometer section of road that hasn't been widened. It has six lanes in some places, eight and four lanes in other places.

There are several traffic signals from LB Nagar to the metropolitan border and people who are travelling across the national highway are facing many traffic problems. In that case, the state Roads and Buildings Department officials approved the expansion proposals worth Rs 545 crores. The R & B officials are planning to call for tenders soon.

The route from LB Nagar to Malkapur would be a full six-lane highway. It would run beside the Outer Ring Road Junction. An official claimed that a 7-kilometer-long service road would be built from Outer Junction to Kothagudem, but that the service road between Malkapur and Kothagudem would not be built because the region is totally rural.