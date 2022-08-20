HYDERABAD: Indian shuttler and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu who clinched her maiden gold medal at the recently held Commonwealth Games paid a courtesy call on RK Roja, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

PV Sindhu and her parents later had lunch with the Minister and her family members at Novotel in the city. PV Sindhu thanked the AP state government for all the cooperation and encouragement extended to her.

RK Roja said that the entire country was proud of Sindhu's victory in winning the first gold medal in the Commonwealth Games singles event and wished her many more victories in the future.

The Minister also took to Twitter to share photos of her family meeting PV Sindhu.

PV Sindhu won her maiden gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, defeating Michelle Li of Canada by a 21-15 21-13 scoreline in the badminton women's singles event final. This is Sindhu's fifth CWG medal, with two in the mixed team events added to her bronze from 2014 and silver from 2018.

