A heart-wrenching story shared by a Hyderabad doctor on Twitter about a six-year-old cancer patient has left everyone in tears. The heartwarming story by Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospital who talks about a six-year-old kid named Manu (name changed as per GDPR guidelines) who asked him not to tell his parents that he had cancer.

Manu had been diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme grade 4 in left side of the brain, due to which he had paralysis of right hand and leg. He had been operated on and was on chemotherapy. Seizures were due to brain cancer, the doctor said while narrating the story in a series of tweets on

The boy’s parents had met the doctor and asked him not to tell their son about his diagnosis. What the doctor was not expecting though was when Manu asked to meet Dr. Kumar in a private meeting before he left. That is when the doctor had a heartwarming experience with the boy who showed immense maturity for a six-year-old. The boy told the doctor that he had already known about his condition and that he read all about it on his iPad and informed him that he knew he had only six more months to live. " Please don't share with them, they love me a lot," he said leaving the doctor a bit shaken.

But he had informed Manu's parents that their son was aware of his sickness. What happened was another emotional moment for the parents who thanked the doctor and left.

They came back nine months later to meet Dr. Kumar and told him that he had passed away a month ago and that they had a great time with Manu after their meeting. They took him to Disneyland and spent quality time with Manu. “ We lost him a month back. Today's visit is to just thank you for giving us those best 8 months," the parents told Dr. Kumar and thanked him.

