Hyderabad BTech Student Dies On Walkway To Tirumala

TIRUPATI: Tragedy struck on the Tirumala walkway Srivari Mettu , when a B.Tech student who went on a visit to the temple died of a heart attack on Saturday.

Rahul, a B.Tech student from Hyderabad, was on his way up the hill by foot along with his family members. Upon reaching the galigopuram, he had difficulty breathing and stopped midway.

TTD staff immediately provided first aid but to no avail and Rahul died of breathlessness on the spot.

Further details are awaited...