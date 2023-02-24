HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department ( AP CID) officials conducted raids at the residence of former minister and TDP leader P Narayana’s second daughter P Sharani in Hyderabad on Friday, related to money routing.

These raids were conducted at the residences of the minister and his daughter at Madhapur, Kukatpally, Kondapur, and Gachibowli since early morning. The raid was being done in reportedly after the AP CID secured key information on the alleged flow of funds for the illegal and benami purchase of lands made in the capital area, specifically related to 146 acres of land in the Amaravati Assigned Lands sale case.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: CBI Arrests Five People In Connection With Amaravati Assigned Lands Scam Case