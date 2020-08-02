SRIKAKULAM: In a shocking incident, a husband allegedly killed her wife and just moments later died in an accident.

The incident took place on Saturday in Velpurai village of Ranasthalam Mandal in Srikakulam district. According to JR Puram police, Bali Venkata Rao (55) of the village got married to Karrotu Parvati (48) of Ayyannapeta in Vijayanagar on June 13 this year after his first wife died.

Police said she returned to Velpurai recently. Venkat Rao's son found her lying in a pool of blood who lives next door on Saturday morning. Later, Parvati's brother Karrotu Paidiraju came to Velpurai and examined the body.

In his complaint to the police, Parvati's brother said that his sister had died after Rao hit her with a shovel.

Minutes after the death of Parvathi, family members received information that her husband was killed in an accident. In a complaint to JR Puram police, Venkat Rao's son said that a lorry heading to Srikakulam from Visakhapatnam hit his father's bike leading to his death on the spot.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on, police said.

A clues team arrived at Velpurai and examined Parvathi's body.