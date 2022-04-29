Human Rights Commission Delegation Meet AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: A delegation of Andhra Pradesh Human Rights Commission led by its president Mandhara Seetha Rama Murthy has met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and presented HRC 2021-22 Annual Report at camp office here on Friday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister unveiled a book titled “Combating Corruption in India – Role of Anti Corruption Agencies” penned by HRC member Dr G Srinivas Rao.

Judicial Member Dande Subramaniam, Non-Judicial Member Dr Srinivas Rao Gochipatha, HRC CEO, Secretary S V Ramana Murthy and Commission Members Boggaram Tharaka Narasimha Kumar and K Ravi Kumar were present on the occasion.

