Huge Rush:TTD Cancels VIP Break Darshan, Asks Devotees To Defer Visit

TIRUMALA: The hill temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala has been witnessing an unprecedented rush of devotees following a series of holidays coupled with the weekend. As per reports by the Temple Board,on Saturday, the serpentine lines reached the outer ring road near the Octopus building and it is taking nearly two days for the devotees to have darshan.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy announced that it has canceled the VIP Break Darshan on recommendation letters till August 21 to give priority to common pilgrims to have darshan of the Lord.

The TTD has appealed to devotees to postpone their pilgrimage in view of the unprecedented surge in pilgrim footfall due to the holiday rush.

As per the Saturday 8 pm status, 56,546 pilgrims had darshan on August 13 which also showed that the approximate time for darshan could take even 36 hours. All compartments in the Vaikuntham queue complex were filled with devotees. The sheds in the 4 km long Narayangiri Park were seen crowded with devotees. Devotees were seen waiting in queues from Lepakshi Circle to Nandakam Guest House near Ring Road via Alwar Tank. Thousands of devotees reached the hill through various routes as a result, every street in Tirumala was brimming with devotees.

