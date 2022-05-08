Day1: Overwhelming Response to YSRCP Mega Job Mela in Guntur

Guntur: The two day mega job mela of ruling YSR Congress party began at Acharya Nagarjuna University campus here on Saturday. The day of the mega job fair saw a participation of 142 companies and these companies offered jobs to 7,473 successful candidates. They also have shortlisted 1,562 candidates.

As many as 373 people were given on the spot offer letters. The remaining successful candidates will receive the letters of appointment via email and WhatsApp, the job mela organisers said. The job mela will conclude on Sunday. The companies related to banking, education, finance, insurance, IT, retail logistics, pharma, construction, healthcare, manufacturing, automobiles, and sales and marketing are hiring talent in the ongoing job fair.

A total of 97,000 job seekers had registered on the party website for the two-day job fair. Some 31,000 youth attended the first day of the job mela. Speaking on the occasion YSRCP national general secretary and the MP Vijayasai Reddy said the CM’s dream of solving unemployment issues is being realised.

He said aspirants, who didn’t get the job, should not get disheartened as the YSR Congress party will continue to push them till everyone is employed. The YSRCP senior leader job fairs will continue and the party will make a list of unemployed people and help them find job opportunities. And, those who got the jobs, should help their families and work for the development of the state, he added.

It may be noted here, the YSRCP had earlier two job melas at SV University and Andhra University in which over 30,000 candidates were employment.