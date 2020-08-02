VISAKHAPATNAM: The Management of Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has announced that it will pay Rs 50 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased in the crane crash accident in Visakhapatnam. It also assured to provide a job to the one family member of the deceased. This comes after Minister Avanthi Srinivas and Gajuwaka MLA Thippla held talks after the family members and trade unions raised concerns that justice should be done were successful.



At least 10 workers were crushed to death after a huge crane collapsed in Visakhapatnam. The incident took place at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), a central government undertaking. The mishap that occurred on Saturday afternoon also left several others injured.

Meanwhile, two committees have been set up to investigate the Visakhapatnam crane crash incident in which 10 people were killed at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, August 1. One committee was set up under the Director of Shipyard and another committee was set up by the Department of Engineering, Andhra University. The two committees were given a deadline to submit a detailed report within a week.

The deceased in the accident were identified as Venkatrao, Chaitanya, Ramana, P V Ratnam, P Naga Devullu, Sattiraju, Shiva Kumar, Kakarla Prasad, Jagan and P Bhaskar. Out of the 10 deceased, four were HSL employees, including a supervisor, three were MS Greenfield employees, two other were Lead Engineering Company employees, and another one person is an employee of Ms Squad Seven Company, said Visakhapatnam District Collector Vinay Chand.