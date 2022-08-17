How Many Times Has TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna Visited Hindupur?

Sri Sathya Sai District: Hindupur Assembly Constituency has always been the stronghold of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The locals out of respect for the party founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao supported his sons Nandamuri Harikrishna and Balakrishna and elected them as representatives.

The late actor was the first to get elected from here and the sentiment continued for Balakrishna who won for the second time from Hindupur in 2019. Balayya as he is fondly known, of late is neglecting the constituency and is hardly seen here except for attending marriages and housewarming functions. His blink and miss appearance here is not going down well with citizens here and over the last 8 months, Balakrishna was seen only twice in Hindupur. The actor has become very busy with his new movie shootings and locals alleged that he has forgotten them.

News is that Balakrishna is visiting Hindupur on Wednesday for a two-day visit and locals are curious to know if he remembered them now.

During the TDP regime, his brother-in-law and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu discriminated against the constituencies represented by YSRCP MLAs. They were put through great hardships as he would not release funds needed for the development of the constituency However that is not the case with the present Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is ensuring that everyone gets the welfare benefits of the schemes irrespective of region, religion, caste or party affiliations.

TDP MLAs are getting funds with the government allocating funds for the development of the areas represented by them with no discrimination and the same is the case with the Hindupur constituency which Balakrishna is representing.

In addition to this, MLC Mohd Shaik Iqbal is also helping the people regardless of their party affiliation and people are not feeling the necessity of MLA Balakrishna’s presence. If one checks the frequency of TDP MLA Balakrishna’s visits to his constituency in the past six months, he did not come to Hindupur even once in January.

On February 3rd and 4th, he came to conduct a dharna in the name of District Sadhana.

He came to attend a wedding ceremony in Hindupur on 27th March.

There were no visits to Hindupur in April.

On 27th May, he attended a wedding.

On June 2nd he participated in a housewarming function

In July there were no trips.

No in August he will be visiting the constituency for two days on the 17th and 18th to inaugurate 'NTR Arogya Ratham' a van meant to provide free medical care to the poor in the constituency as part of his social services activities.

Balakrishna’s Private Secretary handles his affairs here and Balayya goes by his word. Sources say that he doesn’t even know who the party workers are and his visits are just a customary ritual. Balakrishna’s infamous slap gates supersede his reputation and people maintain a respectful distance from him mostly when he comes to Hindupur.

Also Read: TDP Nara Lokesh Is Richest MLC: ADR Report