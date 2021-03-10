How Chandrababu's Mistakes Hampered Polavaram Project

Mistakes made by Chandra Babu Naidu when he was Chief Minister has caused severe damage to the prestigious Polavaram Project of Andhra Pradesh. His decisions and the implementation of the unplanned mechanism and adopting non-engineering methods became a curse for the project. The loss caused due to his mistake cannot be described in words and also his failures made a loss of very valuable time and money. At first, Spillway construction was to be taken in project, instead, Cofferdam was constructed. This was done by putting aside the major construction works on the project. A major portion of Cofferdam and roads were completely damaged due to heavy floods in the Godavari last year and had to be rebuilt. There are a lot of mistakes and failures by the past Chandra Babu Naidu government.

Mistakes & Failures which caused severe damage to Polavaram by Chandrababu Naidu

- Trunnion Beams in 14 blocks on Polavaram Spill Way bridge failed.

- Approach area in Gap – 1 was completely damaged because of constructing Upper Coffer Dam.

- Construction of the Upper Coffer Dam has resulted in overflowing of floodwater above spillway in 2019, 2020 and causing severe disruption to spill channel works and spillway works and also wasted very valuable time.

- It took about 2 months for clearing the stagnant floodwater in the spillway. And as a result of every year, valuable time was wasted with additional expenditure.

- Constructing Cofferdam against the rules is a big mistake.

- Due to heavy floods in the Godavari river in 2019, the 2002 season has caused huge crop & property damage to people living in the villages which are situated in the upper region of the project.

- This damage was mainly because of the construction of Coffer Dam done by Chandra Babu Govt. which was against the rules.

- Victims who lost everything due to floods in 2019 & 2020 has not received any compensation for their crop & property damage from Chandra Babu Government.

- Mainly construction work taken up without any planning and adopting non-engineering methods by Chandra Babu Government is pure betrayal towards the people of Andhra Pradesh.

- Not having a special focus on rehabilitation was a big lapse on their part.

- Without completing the construction of the spillway, the Chandra Babu Govt. made special interest in the completion of Cofferdam and other constructions.

- In his tenure, Chandra Babu has made huge publicity even of the incomplete Upper & Lower Coffer Dam also as great achievements by his contract company.

- Disruption of the approach channel and pilot channel operations was also a failure of the Chandra Babu government.

- Chandra Babu Naidu Government forcibly took over more than 200 acres of land which yielded 2 crops a year for a dump yard situated in Moola Lanka, that to without paying any compensation to the farmers.

- Farmers faced several health issues and other problems as the drainage canal near the dump yard was submerged due to the full negligence of the Chandra Babu Naidu government.

- Chandra Babu Govt. promised to develop hospitals and colleges along with the construction of Polavaram, but they failed to keep their promises.