How To Apply For Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena; Check Eligibility Details

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday issued a notification inviting applications to provide financial assistance under the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena Scheme to eligible students belonging to SCs/ STs / BCs/ Minorities /EBC, including Brahmins and Kapus to study PG/PhD/MBBS courses.

Who Can Apply

In a release issued on Wednesday, Director of Social Welfare K Harshavardhan said that students who want to pursue PG, PhD, MBBS in foreign universities/educational institutes that are among the top 200 QS world ranks can apply for financial assistance under this scheme.

Those under 35 years of age who belong to these categories can apply for Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme.

The students who wish to study PG/PhD/MBBS courses in top 200 universities as per the latest QS world rankings.

Last date for applications

The last date for submission of applications is September 30, 2022.

Eligibility

Students with 60% marks or equivalent grades in qualifying courses are eligible to get the benefit of Videshi Vidya Deevena.

For Intermediate students aspiring to join the MBBS course, they should have qualified in NEET.

-100% financial assistance of 100% tuition fee will be provided to those who get admission in top 100 QS world ranking institutions/universities

- 50% tuition fee or `50 lakh, whichever is less, will be provided to those admitted in 101 to 200 ranked institutions/universities.

Where to apply

Candidates should register their applications online at https://jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Government had issued new guidelines for Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena which would benefit more students on saturation mode. According to the new guidelines financial assistance shall be sanctioned to eligible students who get admissions in any of the top 200 universities as per the latest QS world university rankings.

