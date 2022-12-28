How AP Fared in Infrastructure Investment and Development in 2022

Amaravati: Standing high in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings and taking big leaps in infrastructure development, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government had seen a very eventful year with honchos of industry coming to town along with MoUs, inaugurations, and employment generation activity.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off the year by inaugurating 51 national highway projects in the state worth Rs.21,557 crores with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. Besides virtually launching the Vijayawada Benz Circle Flyover 2 and other completed projects, the Chief Minister succeeded in getting three green field highways and 30 road over-bridges(RoBs) for the State.

Investment proposals worth Rs. 1,26,748 crores were cleared by the Chief Minister-chaired State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) which would help create direct employment to 40,330 persons over the next seven years. The major chunk of investment proposals relates to green energy running into Rs.81,000 crores putting at rest the false propaganda of TDP.

The state bagged the first rank in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) by outsmarting Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu and capturing the top slot in the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) implemented by the Centre.

The year also made AP raise its head with great respect on international forums when Berge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum (WEF) appreciated the contribution of the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Forum’s annual summit 2022 at Davos. The Chief Minister’s Davos trip, which resulted in the signing of MOUs worth Rs.1.25 lakh crores with multinational companies including industrial bigwigs Adani, Laxmi Mittal and Greenko CEO, have boosted the Government’s plans to produce 20,000 MW green energy at Kurnool and 28 other locations that would provide employment to 35,000 people.

While the construction of Jagananna Smart Townships stands as a witness for the Government’s sincerity to develop social infrastructure across the state, laying of foundation stones for the construction of Apache Manufacturing unit at Inagaluru village in Srikalahasti Mandal, Nutech Biosciences Unit in Kadapa district, Rs. 270 crore bioethanol unit at Gummalladoddi at Gokavaram in East Godavari district, Aquaculture University with a cost of Rs 332 crore and fishing harbour near Biyyapu Tippa with an estimated cost of Rs 429.43 crore in West Godavari district and various development works in Kamalapuram constituency at a cost of Rs. 905 crore, shows the path of the industrial progress the state.

The Chief Minister’s sharing dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who launched various developmental works worth Rs.10,700 crore in Visakhapatnam stands as a testimony to the State Government’s commitment to take forward the North Andhra region along with the rest of the state in developmental activities.

The year 2022 also witnessed the dedication to the people of the completed projects such as ITC Group's Welcome Hotel in Guntur, state-of-the-art centralized kitchen, Akshaya Patra, setup by ISKCON at Atmakur, Marque companies in Electronic Manufacturing Cluster at Vikrutamala Village near Tirupati, Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam Barrage and Nellore Barrage across Penna River, RAMCO Cement unit in Nandyal district and the Rs. 200 crore worth Global Spices Processing plant at Vankayalapadu in Guntur district and Dr YSR Bus Terminal inaugurated at Pulivendula.

JSW Steel’s proposal to set up a steel plant in Kadapa at a cost of Rs 8,800 crore and pumped hydro storage projects to be set up by Adani Green Energy and Shirdi Sai Electricals were some of the projects approved by the SIPB.

Prominent personalities who met the CM in 2022:

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, NALCO CMD Sridhar Patra, MIDHANI CMD Jagan Mohan Reddy, ATC Tyres Director Toshio Fujiwara, Tech Mahindra MD and CEO CP Gurnani, Oberoi Group president Rajaraman Sankar, Tata Aerospace and Defence head Masood, TATA Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekhar, US Counsel General Jennifer Larson and NATA President Sridhar Reddy among others met the Chief Minister.

