How Amazon Prime Benefits Reach Small Towns in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Amazon Prime has been a catalyst in providing an unparalleled combination of shopping and entertainment benefits to its members. During these unprecedented circumstances, COVID-19 has impacted the sense of normalcy for everyone, but Amazon’s focus has been on providing reliability to customers, ensuring safety of employees and helping sellers get back on their feet. Insights shared by Amazon India indicate that Prime members continue to adopt the program for its various benefits to add ease and convenience to their everyday lives.

Apart from Vijayawada, members in smaller towns such as Guntur, Chittoor, Kurnool and Nellore among others, are enjoying shopping and entertainment benefits with Amazon Prime. Popular product categories for Amazon Prime members in the region include apparels, beauty essentials, home & kitchen products, wireless products & accessories, grocery products, to name a few.

For just INR 329 for three months or INR 999 a year, Prime members can enjoy unlimited free delivery on millions of eligible items; early and exclusive access to deals and sale events on Amazon; the largest selection from Amazon Prime Video of the latest and exclusive movies and TV shows, Stand-Up Comedy, most popular Indian and Hollywood films, US TV series, most popular Indian and international kids’ shows, and award-winning Amazon Originals; unlimited ad-free music anytime with downloads on Alexa on Amazon Prime Music. In addition, members get unlimited access to bestselling eBooks through Prime Reading and access to free in-game content through gaming benefits with Prime.

What’s more, is that 18-24-year-old customers can also avail of the Youth offer on Prime memberships and get 50% off through the two choices of plans. Customers can avail this offer by signing up for Prime and verifying their age to instantly receive 50% cashback.

“As we navigate through these challenging times, we have learnt the impact that an offering like Amazon Prime can have on the everyday lives of members by bringing them ease and convenience as they continue to stay safe at home. Keeping in line with the changing customer habits, we will continue to make Prime more accessible to our customers so they can discover and enjoy Prime’s many entertainment and shopping benefits” said Subbu Palaniappan, Director - Prime, Amazon India

Prime Members – Shopping & Entertainment Trends in Andhra Pradesh

· Popular brands in the pantry category are Surf Excel, Harpic, Fortune, Vim, Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Tata, Cinthol, Vedaka, Santoor and Pears.

· Popular brands in the beauty category are Biotique, Mamaearth, Nivea, Dove, L’Oreal Paris, Head & Shoulders, Parachute, Vaseline, Vega, Maybelline and Lakme among others.

· Members grabbed the best deals in Amazon Fashion and enjoyed shopping for brands like Sparx, Paragon, Symbol, Crocs, United Colors of Benetton and Jockey among others.

· Popular Consumer Electronics brands in the city are boAt, Digitek, Pansonic, Amazon Basics, Duracell, Mi and Portronics among others.

· Members in Andhra Pradesh love Amazon Originals Series such as The Family Man and movies like Vakeel Saab, Jathi Ratnalu, Master (Telugu) and Ek Mini Katha amongst others.

· Most popular songs on Prime Music in Andhra Pradesh are Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Uppena, Chitti (From "Jathi Ratnalu") and Manasu Maree-Manasu Maree (From "V").

Amazon’s commitment to Andhra Pradesh

· Andhra Pradesh is a critical locale for Amazon

· More than 5,000+ sellers from Andhra Pradesh sell on the Amazon website

· In Andhra Pradesh, we have 1 Fulfilment Center, with more than 13,000 cubic feet of storage space.

· We have 2 Sort Centers in Andhra Pradesh with close to 45,000 square feet of processing space.

· Across India, Amazon has built its delivery network to have a direct presence in every State and Union Territory. We have more than 120 Amazon-owned and delivery service partner stations in the state.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime is designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime. In India, this includes unlimited free shipping, unlimited access to award-winning movies & TV shows with Prime Video, unlimited access to more than 70 million songs, ad-free with Prime Music, a free rotating selection of more than 1,000 books; magazines, and comics with Prime Reading, access to free in-game content and benefits with Gaming with Prime, new product launches, early access to Lightning Deals and more.

