Housing Scheme: AP Govt Files Appeal Against HC Order

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State government has filed an appeal before a division bench of the AP High Court against the orders of a single judge halting constructions on housing sites allocated to the poor under the Pedalandariki Illu (Housing For All) scheme.

The government filed an appeal against the orders issued by Justice Satyanarayana Murthy. The appeal was listed before the Bench of Justice Satyanarayana Murthy and Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao and would come up for hearing on Tuesday. But as the appeal was against the judgment of Justice Satyanarayana Murthy himself, it is likely to be transferred to another bench.

There is a possibility of setting up a special bench with Justices M Ganga Rao and Raghunandan Rao, who are currently serving as vacation judges. If Justice Satyanarayana Murthy feels that the hearing on the government's appeal is not urgent, the hearing may be adjourned after the Dasara holidays.'

The Andhra Pradesh government had filed an appeal in the form of a House Motion right after the day after the verdict. CJ Arup Kumar Goswami responded positively, however, the government's appeal was set aside after he received transfer orders. The AP government then filed an appeal in the High Court on Monday. The government, through Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, explained to the Registrar the urgency and necessity of holding a hearing on the case.

Whether the High Court considers that the matter of the interests of 30 lakh beneficiaries is urgent or not will be known when the appeal comes for hearing on Tuesday. It also has to be seen if the appeal would be taken up for hearing by the division bench now or after the Dasara vacation.

