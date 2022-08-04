AMARAVATI: Ajay Jain, Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary of the Housing department, directed officials to complete the work required for the construction of houses selected by beneficiaries under Option 3. as part of the 'Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu’scheme (Housing for all), within a week. He held a video conference with the housing department officials on Wednesday over the progress of the construction of these houses.

Speaking on this occasion, The CS said that procedures related to mapping of the selected Option 3 beneficiaries to contractors, agreements, opening bank accounts, etc., should be completed on a war footing basis.

It may be recollected that AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the speedy completion of houses selected by beneficiaries under Option 3. Top priority was given to the development of basic infrastructure in Jagananna Colony layouts.

Approximately 1.24 lakh houses are being constructed in Visakhapatnam, and immediate steps should be taken to open bank accounts for the beneficiaries, he said. The contractors have been directed to take steps to complete the constructions on time and for this purpose, it was decided to set up brick-making units in each layout.

Dr. Narayana Bharat Gupta, MD of the AP State Housing Corporation Limited said that along with the timely supply of materials for the construction, the bills would also be paid to ensure the completion of the housing projects.

