AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Tuesday that house site pattas would be distributed to 29-30 lakh eligible beneficiaries in the state on July 8. YS Jagan held a review meeting on the distribution of house site pattas with District Collectors and SPs at his camp office in Tadepalli.

The Chief Minister said that apart from the eligible beneficiaries if there are any more left out, they would also be given the opportunity later. He instructed District Collectors to have the list of beneficiaries displayed in the Village Secretariats after 15 days.

While discussing the program details, YS Jagan said, ''The lottery process for the allotment of plots should be completed immediately. No one should feel that they had been denied housing sites. We should not get the blame of even one eligible person being denied land in the state.”

The AP CM further said that there should not be a scope for discrimination in the allotment of land-based on partisan political lines. Every eligible person, regardless of who they voted for, should be given the land.

"I will be visiting villages after the COVID-19 situation in the state subsides. No beneficiary should raise their hand of not getting a house site patta. Officials will be made responsible for this," YS Jagan said.

He also clarified that ration cards would be issued within ten days after application and similarly 'Aarogyasri' cards will be issued in 20 days and house site pattas will be given within 90 days after application from the village secretariats.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also reviewed, during the meeting, a host of other aspects including initiatives being taken as part of Nadu-Nedu (Now and Then) scheme, Ward Clinics, Jagananna Pachathoranam, an initiative of planting saplings in the state, storage of sand in the state.

YS Jagan suggested 70 lakh tonnes of sand should be stored for the monsoon season.