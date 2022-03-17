Hot And Dry Weather In Telugu States, Nandyal Records 42 Degree Celsius

With each passing day, the mercury levels are rising in both the Telugu states. We are in the middle of March and people are already seen around sugarcane vendors in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the Telangana state for the next three days. The temperatures are likely to go up to 40 degree Celsius in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The weatherman in its forecast said dry weather is very likely to prevail with maximum temperatures likely to be 2-4 degrees above normal at a few pockets for the next couple of days. Hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural and Urban) and Nagarkurnool districts.

While the weather conditions across Andhra Pradesh are turning intense as maximum temperatures crossed 40 degree Celsius in many districts on Wednesday. People have been feeling hot and humid weather conditions as summer gets hotter.

The highest maximum temperature of 42 degree C was recorded at Rentachintala and Nandyal, while the day temperature in Vijayawada was at 41 degree C.

According to the weather agency, the dry weather in Visakhapatnam will continue for a couple of days. As the sea weather is very likely to become rough over the southeast of Bay of Bengal, heat wave conditions will prevail in isolated areas of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the next two days.