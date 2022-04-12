Honour Arogya Mitras For Their Services In Health Sector: AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inspected the information kiosk model which is to be set up in the Aarogyasri hospitals and directed the officials to set up signboards in the hospitals for easy access. During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister suggested honoring Arogya Mitras similar to volunteers recognising their services in the health sector by providing a cash incentive.

He also proposed increasing the medical procedures under Aarogyasri if necessary to cater to a large number of people. In addition to these, he asked the officials to constantly monitor the facilities and services that are being offered to the public right from sanitation to hospital maintenance.

The Chief Minister stated that the government embarked on bringing revolutionary reforms in the health sector for providing better services to the people right from filling up all the vacant posts, to revamping all the government hospitals through Nadu-Nedu. In regard to Aarogyasri, he said that the government increased the number of services, besides processing timely payments to the network hospitals without leaving any dues and also offering Aarogya Aasara to the patients at the time of discharge. He stated that 16 new teaching hospitals are being set up across the State and also providing GMP, WHO standard drugs in government hospitals and directed the authorities to focus on achieving such development goals.

He enquired about the recruitment process in the Medical and Health Department and instructed the officials to complete all appointments by the end of May without any delay. More appointments Large number of doctors are being appointed to provide better medical services available to the public adding that the government had decided to increase salaries and to pay them accordingly, by banning the private practice of government doctors.

Reviewing the status of Nadu-Nedu in hospitals, he instructed the authorities not to compromise on the quality of the works under any circumstances.

Officials have explained the progress of construction of Palasa Kidney Hospital, Kadapa Super Specialty Hospital, as well as specialty hospitals in tribal areas and informed that the construction of 16 new medical colleges is going on at full pace. The Chief Minister directed the officers to focus on getting clearances from the Centre and told them to start the construction works in the leftover medical colleges by May 15.

In regard to Covid, officials stated that the daily active rate has fallen to 0.13 percent, where only five positive cases have been registered. On the vaccination front, the officials said that 4,30,81,428 people have been administered two doses of vaccination and informed that two doses are completed for everyone between 15-17 age group in the state. For those between 12 and 14 years, about 94.47 percent first dose of vaccination was completed.

Minister for Medical and Health V Rajani, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, R&B Chief Secretary MT Krishnababu, Medical and Health Principal Secretary (Covid Management and Vaccination) Muddada Ravichandra, Aarogyasri CEO V Vinay Chand, APMSIDC VC and MD D Muralidhar Reddy and other officials were present.

