Amaravati: While condemning the arson in Amalapuram town, the Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said it is unfortunate that some vested interests have resorted to violence protesting against the proposed renaming of Konaseema district after the architect of Indian Constitution, who she said, is an inspiration to the countrymen.

Vanitha alleged that some political parties and anti-social elements were apparently behind the arson. Several policemen sustained injuries after the angry mob pelted stones at them following the lathicharge. The irate protestors ransacked the office of state transport minister Pinipe Viswarup and set it on fire. The mob has also attacked the house of Mummidivaram MLA Ponnada Satheesh.

“It is unfortunate that over 20 police personnel sustained injuries in the incident. We will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and bring the culprits to book,” the Home Minister said.

She said the YSR Congress government has proposed renaming the newly carved out Konaseema district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on the demand of the local people. Home Minister Thaneti Vanitha said some people are deliberately trying to create unrest in the town. She said investigations are being carried out to see if the TDP and Jana Sena parties are involved in this incident.