No Lockdown in AP, Clarifies Mekathoti Sucharita

GUNTUR: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita clarified the Government's stance on the imposition of lockdown once again in Andhra Pradesh. She said that last year, lockdown had to be imposed as the coronavirus had just spread and there was not enough knowledge in handling and treating the cases. Now with the availability of the COVID vaccine, there will not be any lockdown imposed and with a vaccine available, imposing lockdown will not be necessary.

Speaking to the media at the GMC Council hall in Guntur on Saturday, Minister Sucharita said that with the second wave of COVID, cases were on the rise again in the state and urged everyone to come forward and take the corona vaccine. "Do not believe in the myths and rumours spread about the COVID vaccine, it is safe to take it. I want everyone to come forward and get yourselves vaccinated, she said.

The Home Minister said the aim of the Government was to administer the vaccine to one crore people within the next month. She said that the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered at ward secretariats from April 1 and people are advised to be careful for 45 days after taking the vaccine.

She recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced 15-day awareness programmes on COVID-19 to create an understanding among the people about the virus. Curbing the virus is possible only by taking appropriate precautions. She urged people to wear masks, sanitise, and maintain social distance to stay safe and prevent the spread of the disease.

Minister Sucharita said police had registered cases against 80,000 people who came out without masks over the past year. '' People must wear masks,'' she asserted.

Andhra Pradesh reported more than 900 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the cumulative to 8,97,810.