Hindupur TDP Leaders Unhappy With MLA Balakrishna's Indifferent Behaviour

HINDUPUR: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders are quite unhappy with constituency MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna’s indifferent attitude and behavior towards them. The MLA had arrived in Hindupur on Sunday to attend the wedding of a local TDP leader in the town. After lunch, he immediately left for Hyderabad without speaking to anyone or addressing the media which was waiting for him outside the function hall.

His visit also brought to the fore the rifts within the TDP in the region. As Balakrishna was having lunch arranged for him in a separate room in the function hall. Balakrishna's personal PA and coordinator Srinivasa Rao ordered the TDP state secretary Korlakunta Anjinappa and town president DE Ramesh to leave the room. Miffed at being asked to leave the room, they had no choice but to leave room.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna came out of the function hall and got into the car, and immediately left the place. TDP leader Korlakunta Anjinappa scolded Srinivasa Rao. "The party has been in ruins ever since you arrived. Why are outsiders calling the shots in the internal matters of the party, he fired. This led to an altercation between Srinivasa Rao and Anjinappa. With this, the leaders there corrected Nagraj and others Srinivasa Rao and took him aside.

Convenor Balaji Manohar told MLA Balakrishna that a case has been filed in the High Court to make Hindupur the district headquarters. He reminded Balakrishna about his resigning as resign as MLA for the district headquarters and asked him to respond on the matter. Balaji Manohar said MLA Balakrishna had told him that he was ready to resign as an MLA if the all-party leaders finalize the date so they would wait and see what he would do.

