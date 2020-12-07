ANANTAPUR: Thanks to the special efforts of Hindupur YSRCP Member of Parliament, Gorantla Madhav, the South Central Railway has agreed to ply a special Reserved Train (06340) through the Kadiri-Anantapur-Guntakal stations routes.

This reserved special train will be operated between Nagercoil Junction and Mumbai CMST from December onwards. As per schedule, it will ply between Nagarcoil in Tamil Nadu and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Terminal four days a week. The train will leave Nagarcoil every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday and will enter the State of Andhra Pradesh through Madanapalle in Anantapur district.

The train will travel through Chittor, Pakala Madanapalle Road, Kadiri, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road routes and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal. On its return journey it will depart from Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and will pass through the district. This makes the train accessible to AP commuters travelling to Tamil Nadu, Chittoor, Mumbai and Pune.

As the YSRCP MP was aware of the problem of the districts in the Rayalaseema region, he took the initiative and explained the problem to the Centre and Railway officials after which the SCR agreed and gave the green signal for the train to ply through the above-mentioned routes.