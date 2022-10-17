Hindupur Flood Victims Flay TDP MLA Balakrishna For Whirlwind Selfie Trip

Sri Sathya Sai District: Hindupur flood victims expressed their angst at TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna for not attending to their troubles after the colonies were inundated due to the ongoing rains ravaging the district.

The Hindupur MLA who had come to attend the wedding of a TDP leader’s daughter in Anantapur on Sunday decided to make a whirlwind stop to his constituency and then head to Bengaluru from there. As he reached Maruti Nagar his party people started taking selfies with him much to the ire of the hapless residents, especially women.

“ We are having trouble with the floods and water entering our houses and this gentleman is not giving us a chance to express our problems, “ they bemoaned. “ Did he come here for taking selfies?'’ they lashed out in angst, as the actor was busy smiling and posing for pictures.

Local TDP leaders who understood what was happening immediately got into damage control mode, took the women aside, and made them speak to Balakrishna. In his usual style, Balakrishna promised that he would provide them with necessary relief measures and facilities. He made a few irrelevant statements about how the TDP would come to power they would build bridges and immediately left the place.

