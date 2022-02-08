Himachal Pradesh CS Briefed About AP Flagship Welfare Schemes

HYDERABAD: Top economists in the country and several states have acknowledged the welfare schemes promulgated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the poor and various strata in society. These schemes have also helped the poor in Andhra Pradesh especially to overcome the Covid-19-induced financial crisis. The Direct Benefit Transfer of money has not only helped the poor but has also shown the way for a transparent and corruption-free manner of disbursing amounts straight into the beneficiaries' accounts.

Recently the Himachal Pradesh government has expressed keenness in replicating some of the welfare schemes being implemented in the State. A delegation of officials from Himachal Pradesh led by its Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh was in Hyderabad to study the flagship programs being implemented in AP and Telangana as part of the study program of the best practices and schemes operational in different parts of the country.

Ram Subhag Singh inquired about the progress of various development and welfare schemes that could be replicated in their State. On behalf of the AP government, Commissioner, Information and Public Relations, and ex officio secretary (General Administration Department) briefed him on various development and welfare schemes at the Lake View Guest House in the City on Monday.

The meeting lasted for almost three hours where the Himachal Pradesh CS was briefed about the Nadu-Nedu scheme meant for the restoration of government schools, the YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras which provide all services to farmers from seed to crop sales, YSR Village Clinics set up with the Family Doctor Concept, etc. The CS also evinced keen interest in the way services were being rendered by the village and ward secretariats functioning at the grass-root level.

Vijay Kumar Reddy presented him with a statue of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. OSD to the Chief Minister P Krishna Mohan Reddy was also present on the occasion.

Also Read: Hyderabad Manikonda Jagir Case: SC Verdict In Favour Of Telangana Govt