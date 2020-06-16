Highlights Of AP Budget 2020-2021

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Tuesday presented the Budget for the year 2020-2021 in the state Legislative Assembly while Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose presented it in the Legislative Council. The budget was introduced with an estimated outlay of Rs 2,24,789.18 crore.

Here are the key points of the budget presented by the finance minister:

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath listed out allocations to various sectors;

Rs 11,891 crores for the agriculture sector

Rs 11,419 crores for the health sector

Rs 22,604 crores for the education sector, Rs 3,000 cr to be spent on ‘Nadu Nedu’ school infrastructure development programme this year

Rs 2,100 crores for YSR Aarogyasri scheme; Rs 1528 cr for Nadu-Nedu in the health sector to strengthen medical infrastructure in the State

Rs 500 cr for `Creation of Essential Infrastructure for new Capital City' and Rs 300 crore for developing Smart Cities in AP

Rs. 1,279.78 crores for the development of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries sector

30 lakh house site pattas to be given to eligible homeless poor at an outlay of Rs 8,000 crore

Rs. 1,365.08 crores in 2020-21 for implementation of ‘YSR Sunna Vaddi’ (YSR zero interest scheme) for women SHGs

Rs. 16,000 crores for YSR Pensions in 2020-21.

Rs. 6,000 crores for the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme for 2020-21.

Rs. 3,000 crores during the year 2020-21 for the YSR Cheyutha scheme

Rs 3,691.79 Crores for the housing sector

Rs 5,988.72 crores for Home Department

Rs 11,805.74 for Irrigation Department

Rs 696.62 crores for Investments and Infrastructure sector

Rs 197.37 crores for the Information Technology sector

Rs 601.37 crores for the welfare of labour in the state

Rs 16710.34 crores for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development

Rs 8150.24 crores for Municipal Urban Development

Rs 856.64 crores for Skill Development

Rs 3,520.85 crores for Civil Supplies Department

Rs 50,703 crores for Financial sector

Rs 6,984.72 crores for the power sector

Rs 22,604.01 crores for Primary Higher Education

Rs 12,465.85 crores for social welfare

Rs 6,588.58 crores for Transport, Roads and Buildings

Rs 3456.02 crores for Women, Children, Physically challenged, Elderly people

Rs 2,055.63 crores for Minority welfare

Rs 515.87 crores for Planning sector

Rs 457.32 crores for Environment and Forest Department

Rs 878.01 crores for General Administration

Rs 15,735 crores for SC welfare

Rs 5,177.54 crores for Tribal Welfare

Rs 2,846.47 crores for Kapu Welfare

Rs 425.93 crores for free electricity to SC, ST houses

Rs 470.29 crores for 104, 108 vehicle services

Allocations for different schemes

YSR Sampoorna Poshana Scheme: Rs 1500 crores

DWCRA Women Zero Interest Scheme: Rs 1365.08 crores

YSR Pension Kanuka: Rs 16,000 crores

Jagananna Amma Vodi Scheme: Rs 6,000 crores

YSR Cheyutha scheme: Rs 6,300 crores

YSR Asara Scheme: Rs 6,300 crores

YSR Vahana Mitra: Rs 275.52 crores

YSR Nethanna Nestham: Rs 200 crores

Jagananna Thodu Scheme: Rs 930 crores

Jagananna Chedodu Scheme: Rs 247 crores

Village and ward secretariat system: Rs 46.46 crores

Real-time Governance: Rs 54.51 crores

Agricultural Laboratories: Rs 65 crores

YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme: Rs 3,615.60 crores

Dr. YSR free crop insurance scheme: Rs 500 crores

Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena: Rs 2,277 crores

Interest-free loans: Rs 1100 crores

While presenting the budget, Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that the state stood first in tackling COVID-19. “Even during the corona crisis, welfare measures did not take the back seat. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 8 percent in 2018-19. We are implementing Navaratnalu to rid people of their hardships,” he said

Eulogising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his own, inimitable way, Rajendranath Reddy said that “the one who bestows the poor with a share in all kinds of wealth is a true leader,” referring to the numerous schemes that were introduced by the chief minister during the last one year.