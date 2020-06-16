Highlights Of AP Budget 2020-2021
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Tuesday presented the Budget for the year 2020-2021 in the state Legislative Assembly while Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose presented it in the Legislative Council. The budget was introduced with an estimated outlay of Rs 2,24,789.18 crore.
Here are the key points of the budget presented by the finance minister:
Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath listed out allocations to various sectors;
- Rs 11,891 crores for the agriculture sector
- Rs 11,419 crores for the health sector
- Rs 22,604 crores for the education sector, Rs 3,000 cr to be spent on ‘Nadu Nedu’ school infrastructure development programme this year
- Rs 2,100 crores for YSR Aarogyasri scheme; Rs 1528 cr for Nadu-Nedu in the health sector to strengthen medical infrastructure in the State
- Rs 500 cr for `Creation of Essential Infrastructure for new Capital City' and Rs 300 crore for developing Smart Cities in AP
- Rs. 1,279.78 crores for the development of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries sector
- 30 lakh house site pattas to be given to eligible homeless poor at an outlay of Rs 8,000 crore
- Rs. 1,365.08 crores in 2020-21 for implementation of ‘YSR Sunna Vaddi’ (YSR zero interest scheme) for women SHGs
- Rs. 16,000 crores for YSR Pensions in 2020-21.
- Rs. 6,000 crores for the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme for 2020-21.
- Rs. 3,000 crores during the year 2020-21 for the YSR Cheyutha scheme
- Rs 3,691.79 Crores for the housing sector
- Rs 5,988.72 crores for Home Department
- Rs 11,805.74 for Irrigation Department
- Rs 696.62 crores for Investments and Infrastructure sector
- Rs 197.37 crores for the Information Technology sector
- Rs 601.37 crores for the welfare of labour in the state
- Rs 16710.34 crores for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development
- Rs 8150.24 crores for Municipal Urban Development
- Rs 856.64 crores for Skill Development
- Rs 3,520.85 crores for Civil Supplies Department
- Rs 50,703 crores for Financial sector
- Rs 6,984.72 crores for the power sector
- Rs 22,604.01 crores for Primary Higher Education
- Rs 12,465.85 crores for social welfare
- Rs 6,588.58 crores for Transport, Roads and Buildings
- Rs 3456.02 crores for Women, Children, Physically challenged, Elderly people
- Rs 2,055.63 crores for Minority welfare
- Rs 515.87 crores for Planning sector
- Rs 457.32 crores for Environment and Forest Department
- Rs 878.01 crores for General Administration
- Rs 15,735 crores for SC welfare
- Rs 5,177.54 crores for Tribal Welfare
- Rs 2,846.47 crores for Kapu Welfare
- Rs 425.93 crores for free electricity to SC, ST houses
- Rs 470.29 crores for 104, 108 vehicle services
Allocations for different schemes
- YSR Sampoorna Poshana Scheme: Rs 1500 crores
- DWCRA Women Zero Interest Scheme: Rs 1365.08 crores
- YSR Pension Kanuka: Rs 16,000 crores
- Jagananna Amma Vodi Scheme: Rs 6,000 crores
- YSR Cheyutha scheme: Rs 6,300 crores
- YSR Asara Scheme: Rs 6,300 crores
- YSR Vahana Mitra: Rs 275.52 crores
- YSR Nethanna Nestham: Rs 200 crores
- Jagananna Thodu Scheme: Rs 930 crores
- Jagananna Chedodu Scheme: Rs 247 crores
- Village and ward secretariat system: Rs 46.46 crores
- Real-time Governance: Rs 54.51 crores
- Agricultural Laboratories: Rs 65 crores
- YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme: Rs 3,615.60 crores
- Dr. YSR free crop insurance scheme: Rs 500 crores
- Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena: Rs 2,277 crores
- Interest-free loans: Rs 1100 crores
While presenting the budget, Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that the state stood first in tackling COVID-19. “Even during the corona crisis, welfare measures did not take the back seat. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 8 percent in 2018-19. We are implementing Navaratnalu to rid people of their hardships,” he said
Eulogising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his own, inimitable way, Rajendranath Reddy said that “the one who bestows the poor with a share in all kinds of wealth is a true leader,” referring to the numerous schemes that were introduced by the chief minister during the last one year.