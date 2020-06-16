Highlights Of AP Agriculture Budget For 2020-2021, Allocations
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh state agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu on Tuesday presented Agriculture Budget 2020-21 in the assembly. While presenting the budget, he said that the agriculture sector has undergone major changes over the past year and decisions have been taken to strengthen farmers, in the long run. Mopidevi Venkatramana introduced the Agriculture Budget in the legislative council.
Addressing the assembly, Minister Kannababu said that late leader YS Rajashekhar Reddy will be remembered if we think about the farmers welfare in the state. Now, the YSRCP government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is stepping forward for the welfare of farmers with its flagship schemes.
The Government has allocated an estimated budget of Rs 29,159.97 crores for the agriculture sector in the state for the year 2020-2021, he stated.
The minister also stated that Rs 12,500 has been enhanced to Rs 13,500, which will be given to farmers, including tenant farmers under Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan scheme.
Here are the Agriculture Budget Allocations
- Price Stabilization Fund with Rs 3000 crores
- Rs100 crores to farmer reassurance centers (Rythu Bharosa Centers)
- Rs 500 crores for YSR Free crop insurance
- Rs 1100 crores of YSR interest-free crop loans
- Rs 20 crores to the farmers exgratia
- Rs 200 crores for subsidized seeds
- Rs 207.83 crores to farming mechanisation
- Rs 225.51 crore for nature farming
- Rs 2000 crores for Natural Disaster Fund
- Rs 402 crores to Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University
- Rs 653.02 crores for Horticultural development
- Rs 88.60 crores to YSR Horticulture University
- Rs 92.18 crores for the development of the silk industry
- Rs 854.77 crores to the Department of Animal Husbandry
