AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh state agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu on Tuesday presented Agriculture Budget 2020-21 in the assembly. While presenting the budget, he said that the agriculture sector has undergone major changes over the past year and decisions have been taken to strengthen farmers, in the long run. Mopidevi Venkatramana introduced the Agriculture Budget in the legislative council.

Addressing the assembly, Minister Kannababu said that late leader YS Rajashekhar Reddy will be remembered if we think about the farmers welfare in the state. Now, the YSRCP government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is stepping forward for the welfare of farmers with its flagship schemes.

The Government has allocated an estimated budget of Rs 29,159.97 crores for the agriculture sector in the state for the year 2020-2021, he stated.

The minister also stated that Rs 12,500 has been enhanced to Rs 13,500, which will be given to farmers, including tenant farmers under Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan scheme.

Here are the Agriculture Budget Allocations