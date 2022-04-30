Higher Learning Should Be Job-oriented Studies: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Higher Education Department and directed the officials to ensure significant increase in Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) and said the state government has been implementing Jagananna Vidya Devena and Vasathi Deevena schemes for it.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister said fee reimbursement is being provided under Vidya Deevena and the charges for accommodation under Vasathi Deevena so that poverty wont deprive a student from pursuing higher education and added that GER should be more than 80 percent.

He said the courses in Higher Education should be job oriented and added that supplementary courses and special courses should be introduced to the existing courses. He said students should become proficient in English to increase communication skills and added to provide best training to students on GRE and GMAT exams.

The Chief Minister said fee reimbursement and Vasathi Deevena schemes will be applicable to all the children in a family unlike earlier, where they were limited to only one child and added that this decision was taken to ensure education to both girls and boys. He said girls are dropping out of school in backward areas and directed the officials to focus in Western Kurnool, Chittoor and Prakasam districts.

He instructed the officials to choose 4 to 5 universities in the state and take steps to make them on par with the best universities in the country. He directed the officials to make 10 months internship mandatory for graduation courses and said that it should be in three phases,2 months for first year, 2 months for second year and 6 months internship for third year.

The Chief Minister said there should be one degree college in each constituency and added that junior colleges should be developed under Nadu Nedu. He said a system should be brought in to make these degree colleges best and added that they should be developed to provide the best courses. He said all the government degree colleges should be brought under one university to add value to degree courses.

He said Andhra Pradesh should become a destination for degree courses in the country and the students who complete degree courses in Andhra Pradesh should get good salaries.

He instructed the officials to fill faculty vacancies and said there should be no room for recommendations in recruitment. He said efficient and talented teachers should be selected for the teaching posts and their communication skills should also be considered in the selection process. He said discipline and transparency are of utmost importance in universities and instructed the officials to complete IIITs in Ongole and Srikakulam soon.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Higher Education Principal Secretary J Syamala Rao, AP Community Development Board Chairman Nedurumalli Ram Kumar, RJUKT Chancellor Professor K C Reddy, AP Higher Education Council Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy, Finance Secretary N Gulzar and other officials were present in the meeting.