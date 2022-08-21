High Tension In Palasa: AP Minister Seediri Appalaraju House Arrest

High tension prevailed in Palasa, a town in Srikakulam district, after revenue officials started a demolition drive against illegal buildings that have been constructed in government lands. Several TD leaders tried to stop the demolition. Following this, YSRCP called out for a protest and siege of the Telugu Desam Party office. The police have house arrested party workers, including minister Seediri Appalaraju today.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Seediri Appalaraju said, "The yellow party is trying to spread false rumours against YSRCP leaders. The TDP leaders are spreading information as if they have been removing the houses of the poor." He said that they are removing the encroachments made by TDP leaders. He asserted that they are going to take over the government lands in the possession of TDP leaders.

On the other hand, tension prevailed at the Palasa RTC bus stand when a large number of YSRCP activists gathered at the bus stand. TDP leader Nara Lokesh created a drama at Srikakulam Kotha Road. He tried to go to Palasa. Lokesh was stopped by the police. He was arrested by the police as behaved in a rude manner with the cops. He was moved to Ranasthalam Police Station.

Also Read: Centre to Consider YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy’s Constitution Amendment Bill