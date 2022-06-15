All Vehicles in Andhdra Pradesh Will Have High Security Number Plates

Andhra Pradesh government made affixation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) on all vehicles, including the old ones mandatory in the state.

It is learned that the Andhra Pradesh state government will get an additional revenue of Rs 500 crore through fixation of high security number plates.

While there are 1.5 crore vehicles in the state, only half of them have high security number plates, the transport officials said.

The officials further added that the remaining 75 lakh vehicles are need to be affix with high-security number plates.

The state government is also planning to impose a fine of Rs 1000 on vehicle owners for failing to affix HSRPs under the provisions of ‘Improper Number Plates’ specified in MV Act (Rule 50, 51 of MV Act, 1989).

The Act specifies colours of registration letters and numbers category wise, sides of number plates and their display position, it disallows usage of fancy letters and display of other names, pictures and arts.

Also Read: AP HC Raps TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna For Filing PIL Over Govt Regularisation Of Lands