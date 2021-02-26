High Court Green Signal For Conduct Of Municipal Elections In AP

AMARAVATI: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh cleared all hurdles for the conduct of municipal elections in the State. The High Court on Friday dismissed 16 interim petitions filed challenging the State Election Commission (SEC) notification for the conduct of the municipal polls. In its order it also upheld the SEC notification.

The schedule for elections to 12 municipal corporations, 75 municipal and city panchayat was released last week mentioning that the municipal elections will be held on March 10.

A petition was filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking directions to cancel the ongoing Municipal elections in the state. As per reports, the petition mentioned that the elections should be conducted as per the new voter list which will provide right to vote to many people in the state and an opportunity could be given to those who choose to contest in the election based on the new list.

After hearing the petition, the High Court adjourned the further hearings for Friday and dismissed the batch of petitions.

With the Panchayat elections procedure over, the elections for the Urban Local Bodies and Municipalities will commence on March 10. The State government recently asked the State Election Commission to hold simultaneous elections for the remaining municipalities, MPTC and ZPTC posts.The Chief Secretary has appointed MM Nayak as the Municipal Commissioner for the upcoming Municipal Elections.

With the issue of Notifications, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the urban areas of the entire State with effect from 15.02.2021 and shall remain in force till completion of the election process.

