High Alert in Vijayawada Railway station After Secbad Station Vandalism

The railway authorities on Friday sounded high alert and heavy security has been put up at Vijayawada railway station after the vandalism by the protestors at Secunderabad railway station to prevent untoward incidents.

A special help desk has been set up at East Main Entrance of Vijayawada Railway Station. Passengers can reach out to Help Desk no 0866-2767055 for updates on train cancellations/ diversions and partial cancellations.

On Friday morning, scores of students have gathered at Secunderabad railway station and vandalised the trains in a protest against the army recruitment scheme Agnipath. The railway security forces opened firing on the protestors to pacify the situation at the railway station.

According to the latest reports, atleast eleven students suffered injuries and one student have died in the police firing. The student was identified as Damera Rakesh from Warnagal.

Meanwhile, Metro and MMTS trains in Hyderabad have been cancelled due to a rampage at Secunderabad railway station.

The railway officials have announced that all the trains in Secunderabad have been cancelled for the day.

